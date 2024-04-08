Warwick Castle glowing in pink to highlight worthy cause - in memory of a brave young boy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warwick Castle was glowing in pink recently to highlight a worthy cause - and in memory of a brave young boy.

The colours were in support of 'Wear a Hat Day' and raise as much awareness as possible for the Brain Tumour Research charity.

Local friends gathered with their hats on March 28 in memory of the incredibly brave Taylan Kurtul (known as Tay) who was just six years old when he lost his battle to the disease in February.

Taylan's mum Laura Kurtul from Wellesbourne has been campaigning for awareness.

A spokesperson fo the Brain Tumour Research charity said: "Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet historically just one per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease."

To make a donation click on this link: https://akawzwdl.donorsupport.co/page/donate-now