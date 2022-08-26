Warwick Castle knight dubbed the 'missing Hemsworth' goes viral on TikTok

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Arnold as a Yorkist Knight in Wars of the Roses Live! at Warwick Castle. Photo by Warwick Castle

One of the Knights of Middle England has gone viral on TikTok after a guest posted a video of him playing the role of Sir Edward in Wars of the Roses Live! at Warwick Castle.

The TikTok has more than 1.1 million views and 91.1k likes, along with thousands of comments planning trips to Warwick Castle to see him in real life.

Will Arnold, dubbed the ‘missing Hemsworth’ due to his resemblance to Thor star Chris Hemsworth, has been horse-riding his whole life and has been working for The Knights of Middle England since 2018, after auditioning in late 2017 and realising Karl (Director of KOME) was a friend of a friend.

Since then, he has had roles riding in both Wars of the Roses Live! and Dragon Slayer, as well as other travelling shows around the country.

When he’s not performing in shows, you’ll find him back at the KOME HQ in Warwick, where he spends his time working horses and teaching clients.

Here’s what he had to say in reaction to his newfound TikTok fame: “I’m flattered, I think it’s hilarious! It was definitely a surprise… but I’m not complaining.”

Wars of the Roses LIVE! will be taking place until September 4.

The show sees the renowned Knights of Middle England bring to life the drama of the rival houses of York and Lancaster, in which Warwick Castle played a vital part during the fifteenth century.

Visitors van pick a side as the iconic war unfolds.