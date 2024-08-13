Warwick Castle launches competition to name its 14ft animatronic rearing horse statue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Warwick Castle has launched a competition to name its animatronic statue it its new hotel foyer.

The new hotel opened in July featuring a 14ft animatronic rearing horse with a knight.

Now the castle is looking for a name for the statue – and the winner will also win free tickets to the grand finale of Dragon Slayer and an overnight stay at the castle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwick Castle has opened submissions to name the rearing animatronic horse and the knight in the new Warwick Castle Hotel foyer. Photo supplied by Warwick Castle

The nominations will be shortlisted by the Earl of Warwick’s descendant and Merlin Magic Making Senior Creative, Edward Neville and will then go to a vote on Warwick Castle’s social accounts.

The winning names will be commemorated with plaque on the statue.

Suggestions can be emailed to: [email protected] and should be sent before the deadline of August 23.

The winner will be contacted on August 28.

Here are the terms and conditions:

Winner must be 18+ years of age and can bring up to 3 +1s (2 adults, 2 children total)

Winner must be available to attend Dragon Slayer and night’s stay on Saturday 31st Aug

No cash alternatives offered

The castle team said the competition was launched to mark the return of Dragon Slayer, a live show that has taken place every year since 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show will return from August 22 to 26, as well as on August 30 and 31.

Dragon Slayer takes place at night in the central courtyard and takes audiences on a journey through a mythical world, where knights face off against dragons in a battle.

The live show combines state-of-the-art special effects, storytelling, and equestrian stunts.

For more information and to book tickets visit: www.warwick-castle.com/