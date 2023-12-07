The new light trail has been created with a focus group team which includes a team of parents who have autistic children, accessibility specialists as well as the castle’s on-site Accessibility Officer to design a SEND-friendly experience.

The SEND friendly Lights Trail at Warwick Castle. Picture supplied.

Warwick Castle has developed a brand-new SEND light trail experience to fit the needs of those with special additional needs to ensure everyone can experience the Christmas magic at the Castle.

The new light trail has been created with a focus group team which includes a team of parents who have autistic children, accessibility specialists as well as the castle’s on-site accessibility officer to design a SEND-friendly experience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharon Mclella from the Warwick Castle focus group says: ‘The focus group has been a great experience.

"It was important to have a focus group to gather information from a variety of perspectives.

"What works for one will not necessarily work for all.

"It is also lovely to meet others in a similar situation as you always learn something new.’

On selected days the Castle will run the light trail using static lighting and the music switched off to create a calmer atmosphere to ensure the experience is great for all guests.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As well as this, a short and long route has been created to ensure guests of all mobility can enjoy the experience, however the Light Trail route itself is fully wheelchair accessible, thanks to its carefully designed route.

Warwick Castle will also have quiet areas for guests who might need to remove themselves from the trail for a period.

In addition, it will provide autism support packs for guests who need them, containing sensory and fidget toys and ear defenders.

All staff working the Light Trail, for every night of the whole run, have been trained to help any guests who may need a little extra help along the way and are all committed, as well as all the staff at Warwick Castle, to create a safe and inclusive space for all.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liam Bartlett, general manager said: “At Warwick Castle, we are committed to providing a safe and inclusive space for all to enjoy and we are incredibly proud to have launched our new SEND friendly light trail for 2023.

"We aim for Warwick Castle to be somewhere that everyone can belong, every day, and we hope the additional adaptations we have worked hard to put in place support this commitment.”

As well as the new SEND friendly light trail experience, Warwick Castle has worked hard to increase accessibility across all areas of Christmas at the Castle, this includes the open-air ice rink which is fully wheelchair accessible, on the day wheel chair hire and a wheelchair lift to The Great Hall and State Rooms which ensures that Stories with Santa is wheelchair accessible, plus many other accessibility measures across the castle which are in place all year round.

The SEND friendly light trail will run again on January 4..

Day tickets start at £21 per person when booked in advance.

Castle entry and light trail is available from £27.50, and castle entry and skating are from £22.

Advertisement

Advertisement

More information about Warwick Castle’s special events throughout the year is available at www.warwick-castle.com/explore/events/christmas/