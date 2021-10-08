Warwick Castle named as 'most Instagrammed' wedding castle

Warwick Castle. Photo by Warwick Castle

Warwick Castle has been named as the 'most Instagrammed' wedding castle in the UK.

For those who dream of having a fairy-tale wedding set in the surroundings of a castle, they don’t have to travel to Disneyland, as the UK is home to some of the most stunning castles.

Engagement Rin company Steven Stone analysed a list of castles on Bridebook, using hashtag data from Instagram to reveal which venue has the highest number of posts.

It found Warwick Castle is the most popular location for 'a fairytale wedding' on Instagram with 114,761 hashtags.

Dating back to 1068, it’s one of the oldest castles in the UK. Wedding packages start from around £110 per person and the venue can accommodate up to 130 guests.

In second place was Leeds Castle in Kent, with 104,563 hashtags.

Earlier this year, Warwick Castle was declared a 'rising star' in Instagram by by comparethemarket.com.