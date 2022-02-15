Warwick Castle opening world's first Zog Playland

Warwick Castle will be opening a Zog Playland. Graphic supplied

Warwick Castle has revealed that it will be opening the worlds first Zog Playland later this year.

Following Zog’s 2021 success at the castle, the new Zog Playland has been developed in partnership with brand owners, Magic Light Pictures.

The new land is inspired by Zog and the Flying Doctors, by author Julia Donaldson and illustrator Axel Scheffler, and combines sensory and physical play elements for children up to the age of 10, as well as accessible activities.

The new Playland will feature colourful dragons, dragon wing zip wires, crawl tunnels, rope swings, Princess Pearl’s Tower, and dragon slides.

From interactive sand play, to build pretend fires, to keeping the lion’s cave warm, and shopping at the imaginative play market stall for young budding doctors, Zog Playland will offer plenty of opportunities for children to immerse themselves into the imaginative world they know and love from the popular book and film.

The Zog Playland has been designed to create an inclusive and accessible play experience.

With step-free access, multi-sensory experiences, and access to Princess Pearl’s Tower, Zog Playland will also include activities to aid development for young children.

The popular Zog and the Quest for the Golden Star trail will also return with some updates for the new season and will offer children the chance to meet some of the key characters from the story- including Zog, Princess Pearl and Sir Gadabout.

Zog fans can extend their magical adventure to the evening with the returning Zog Stay and Play package from February 27.

Jamie Turner, head of marketing, said: “I am delighted we are able to continue to develop our product for younger children, which means the castle has something to offer all the family from preschool kids to grandparents.

"Zog has proven to be incredibly popular with our younger guests, is the perfect fit for Warwick Castle and we’re incredibly proud to become the realm of Zog for 2022 and beyond.”

Alex Sanson, brand manager from Magic Light Pictures, added: “Warwick Castle feels like the perfect setting for Zog, Princess Pearl and Sir Gadabout.

"Rolling grounds for him to run about in, turrets for him to soar between, not to mention all the creatures that Princess Pearl’s assistants will be able to heal – we can’t wait for families to explore the new Playland and be fully immersed in Zog’s Realm.”