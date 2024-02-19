Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The opening date for Warwick Castle’s new medieval themed hotel has been revealed.

The 60-bed hotel, which has caused controversary over the years, is due to open on July 22.

The opening date for Warwick Castle's new medieval themed hotel has been revealed.

Warwick Castle spent years of planning and says it has invested £16.4 million into the hotel development.

In December 2021, Warwick Castle announced its plans for a hotel had resurfaced - with it previously being mentioned in its masterplan for the site in 2019.

The plans for the hotel were given the go ahead back in May 2022, despite more than 90 objections.

Now, that the castle’s accommodation is increasing it will be able to host more than 300 overnight guests at any one time.

The hotel foyer will feature a rearing animatronic horse with the Knight, the Earl of Warwick, riding on its back. Photo by Warwick Castle

As part of the development, Merlin Entertainments says it will also plant 1,000 trees in the castle grounds.

When the hotel officially opens, guests will be met by a rearing animatronic horse and the knight, the Earl of Warwick, riding on its back in the hotel foyer.

There will also be talking historic portraits that give guests an insight into the history of Warwick Castle.

The castle team described the exterior of the hotel as ‘resembling a medieval long hall, with a rough cast render, timber cladding and shingle roof tiles’

Each room in the hotel gives a nod to the Wars of the Roses, with rose motifs, chambers draped in rich coloured fabrics and featuring wooden beams and shields. Photo by Warwick Castle

They also add that “each room in the hotel gives a nod to the Wars of the Roses, with rose motifs, chambers draped in rich coloured fabrics and featuring wooden beams and shields”.

The hotel joins the existing accommodation at Warwick Castle, including Caesar’s Tower Suites, luxurious chambers hidden within the castle’s 14th century tower, the Knight’s Village Woodland Lodges, linked by wooden walkways in the woods (available to book from March 22), and the Knight’s Village Medieval Glamping, (available to book from May 24).

Liam Bartlett, general manager at Warwick Castle, said: “We are incredibly proud to announce that we will be opening the doors of the Warwick Castle Hotel to the public this July.

"Our brand new hotel immerses guests in Warwick’s rich history whilst also delivering modern luxuries to make the experience even more special.