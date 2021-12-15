Warwick Castle teams up with charity to help spread cheer to patients at Warwick Hospital

Patients at Warwick Hospital will be getting some festive cheer from youngsters in the town.

This Christmas, healthcare charity Kissing it Better launched a castle-themed children’s art project to cheer up patients being cared for on Castle Ward.

“There’s growing evidence that having access to inspirational art can support the mental and physical wellbeing of older patients,” says Caty Oates, project director for Kissing it Better.

Some of the artwork entries. Photos supplied

“And it’s lovely for patients to know that children are thinking about them and want to do something to help.”

Upon hearing about the initiative, Warwick Castle stepped in and offered 45 free tickets for the winners and to thank the doctors and nurses at the hospital for all their hard work.

Warwick Castle also launched a secondary initiative to help expand the competition, with 14 additional pictures from the children selected to be displayed at Warwick Castle across the Christmas period.

Out of all the participants who submitted their artwork, Warwick Hospital and Warwick Castle selected a group of winners each, with a total of 21 winners getting their artwork displayed at either Warwick Hospital’s Castle Ward or Warwick Castle.

Commenting on the charitable collaboration, Nick Blofeld, Warwick Castle’s divisional director, said: “We are delighted to be working with Kissing it Better and have been impressed by the quality of the artwork that has been created, which was the catalyst for us deciding to host our own special display in addition to those being featured at the hospital.

"We hope this supports Kissing It Better in its commitment to reduce social isolation and depression in elderly patients in care and hospitals.”

Caty Oates added: “We’ve had hundreds of entries for this competition and every one of the winners’ artwork will be displayed either in the hospital or at the castle.

"The whole project has been a wonderful testament to the commitment of local children who really want to make a difference to the lives of older people in their community.”