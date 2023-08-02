Warwick Castle thanks community for its understanding during recent concerts

Thousands of people visited the town during the concerts.

Warwick Castle has thanked the community for its understanding during a string of recent concerts held at the site.

July saw Warwick Castle host a five-day series of sell out live concerts, featuring a world-class line up of Bastille, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Rag’n’Bone Man, Kaiser Chiefs and Will Young taking to the castle’s courtyard stage – a new concert location for 2023.

Warwick Castle has thanked the community for its understanding during a string of recent concerts held at the site. Photo supplied

The castle saw more than 15,000 people attend the concerts, many of which the castle said stayed in the town centre and hotels and made a full day of the event.

The team at Warwick Castle would like to thank residents for their understanding and patience during the recent concerts.

The ongoing and continued support from town residents and businesses is highly regarded by all who work at the Castle and forming an honest and open relationships is something which the business hopes to continue further.

Warwick Castle has recently appointed Warwick local, Liam Bartlett, as the new general manager.

Liam has begun reaching out to local businesses to work closer together, he plans to join the town’s businesses together with ‘a united mission to encourage tourism and trade to our local shops, cafes, hotels, visitor attractions and events’.

Liam Bartlett, general manager said: “As always, we are extremely grateful to our residents for their ongoing support to the castle throughout the year, and in particular their understanding and patience around our series of live concerts.

"As a local, I am passionate about the heritage and vibrancy of the town, and I’m excited to see our town continue to thrive in the coming years.

"My focus is to develop the way in which Warwick Castle can work to support residents and businesses further as well as continuing to be one of the largest employers in town.”

Phil Baker, chair of the Warwick Chamber of Trade said: “The feedback received to the Chamber of Trade from the town’s businesses has been full of praise for the castle’s recent concert programme.

“Local businesses have thrived while so many visitors have spent time within the town.