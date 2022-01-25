Warwick Castle to host festival of archery for half term

Warwick Castle will once again be bringing back its Festival of Archery for the upcoming half term. Photo by Warwick Castle

Warwick Castle will once again be bringing back its Festival of Archery for the upcoming half term.

From February 12 to 27, Warwick Castle will be celebrating the festival as it once again takes over the grounds of the iconic landmark.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the courtyard through to the South Front, archery entertainment will fill the castle grounds, bringing the ancient craft of bowmanship to life in displays of skill.

Warwick Castle will once again be bringing back its Festival of Archery for the upcoming half term. Photo by Warwick Castle

The castle’s resident archers will perform for visitors with a range of trials before going head-to-head in a tournament.

In between the demonstrations, visitors will have the chance to meet the Bowmen and learn more about the art, as well as the skill it takes to hit the target.

Visitors inspired by the professionals can try their hand at the ‘have -a-go’ archery station.

As well as the archery festival, visitors can also enjoy the birds of prey show, the Horrible Histories Maze, The Kingmaker walk-through experience, The Castle Dungeon, the Princess Tower and 64 acres of grounds.

Castle entrance costs from £18 per person when booked in advance. Under-threes go free when accompanied by an adult with a full price or senior ticket.