Warwick Castle's archery festival returning for February half term

Warwick Castle will be bringing back its annual Festival of Archery event for February half term.

Visitors of all abilities will be able to take part in archery activities, see live performances, and learn from expert archers.

Running from February 15 to February 23, shows will take place throughout the grounds each day, with archers competing for the win in rounds of competitive displays, finishing with a grand finale where guests can try to ‘beat the archer’.

The castle’s archers will also be around to share their skills with visitors.

Liam Bartlett, general manager at Warwick Castle said: “We are incredibly excited to welcome families back to Warwick Castle this February half term for our thrilling Festival of Archery.

"This event will be a captivating experience for all ages, combining the rich history of the castle with the excitement of archery.

"We encourage families to step back in time and try the medieval activity while making lasting memories together.”

For more information go to: https://www.warwick-castle.com/