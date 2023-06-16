Warwick Castle's Midsummer Carnival event returns this weekend

It will run alongside the War of the Roses LIVE! event.

Warwick Castle’s Midsummer Carnival will be returning to the site this weekend.

Running from June 17 to July 16, Warwick Castle will come alive with Tudor celebrations, as visitors are treated to a Shakespearian welcome, a minstrel’s gallery playing modern songs with an Elizabethan twist, fire breathing, juggling, knightly displays, Elizabethan games on the River Island and more.

Visitors can also take part in a knight school and go to ‘Archers Alley’ to see the skills of the bowman, craft arrowheads and see sewing and weaving demonstrations.

Warwick Castle's Midsummer Carnival will be returning to the site. Photo by Warwick Courier

At the River Island there will be characters to meet and games such as juggling, poi, diabolo and plate spinning, as well the ‘royal school’ where visitors can learn the skills to live like a royal.

With Wars of the Roses LIVE! having already returned for its longest ever run ever, Midsummer Carnival goers can also enjoy the popular jousting show.