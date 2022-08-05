Warwick Castle's missing eagle spotted near Daventry after he flew the coop a week ago

Marvin the Steller’s Sea Eagle. Photo supplied by Warwick Castle

Warwick Castle’s missing eagle has been spotted near Daventry – a week on from when he went missing.

The castle has been asking residents across the county to keep an eye out for Marvin the Steller’s Sea Eagle, after the bird took off on Friday afternoon (July 29).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eleven-year-old Marvin, who features in Warwick Castle’s birds of prey show The Falconer’s Quest, took flight around 2pm following the afternoon show.

Marvin was spotted this morning (Friday August 5) over Hellidon Lakes Golf Club, near Daventry.

Over the last week he has been spotted in Stratford, Barford, Hampton Lucy and Weston under Wetherley.

Chris O’Donnell, head falconer at Warwick Castle, said: “We are very worried about Marvin being out, his girlfriend Nikita is really missing him, they are the stars of the show and I’ve worked with him every day for 11 years.

"So I am really missing him and looking forward to his safe return.”

Warwick Castle and the falconry team are appealing to anyone who has spotted Marvin to report the sighting by calling or texting 07973 617428.

Warwick Castle’s team of falconer’s are out in the surrounding areas and will be using food upon sighting to bring Marvin back home.

The team at Warwick Castle says that Marvin poses no risk to animals or the public and that all of the Castle’s birds of prey are highly trained by the expert team of falconers and have strong bonds with their handlers.