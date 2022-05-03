Warwick Castle's plans for a hotel due to be discussed this week

Warwick Castle’s plans for a hotel are due to be discussed this week.

The plans are for a 60-bed hotel which, if given the go ahead, would be built in the main Stratford Road car park.

The application, which has been recommended for approval, also includes an extension to the current Knight’s Village restaurant so that it would also provide food for the hotel. The castle also plans to build an elevated walkway to connect the hotel with the restaurant.

The plans for a 60-bed hotel at Warwick Castle are due to go before Warwick District Council's planning committee this week. Photo by Warwick Castle

Initially the plans were due to go before Warwick District Council’s planning committee on April 26 but was moved to the planning meeting being held on Wednesday (May 4).

A hotel on the site is not a new concept – it had previously been mentioned in Warwick Castle’s masterplan for the site in 2019.

There is already some accommodation on the site – with glamping and the Knight's lodges and two restored rooms in Caesar’s Tower.

According to the plans, the amount of visitors staying overnight at the castle has increased but capacity is limited so a hotel would address this.

The controversial plans have gathered more than 90 objection comments on the council’s planning portal.

Reasons for objection include: concerns with over-developing the site, that the hotel is not needed, concerns about damaging the sites’ heritage and concerns about noise and air pollution.

However, there are also around 13 comments in support of the plans – including from Warwick Town Council and Warwick Chamber of Trade.