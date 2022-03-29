Warwick Castle's plans to relocate car park met with more than 100 objections

Warwick Castle's plans to relocate a car park has been met with more than 100 objections.

The castle's overflow car park, known as Leafields, is used when the Stratford Road and Stables car parks are full.

According to the planning documents, the site has been used as a car park for around 20 years.

The proposed new car park site (highlighted in red). Photo by Warwick Castle

Merlin Entertainments, which runs Warwick Castle, submitted plans to Warwick District Council to move the current Leafields parking further west to the next field away from the River Avon.

The new car park would then be located near a wooded area known as Foxes Study and according to the plans, the former car park site would then be returned to 'open parkland'.

The plans have been recommended for approval by council officers.

Earlier in the year The Courier ran a story about residents in Warwick raising concerns about the car park plans and since then the plans have received more than 120 objections on the planning portal.

Reasons for objections include potential disruption to wildlife, noise and pollution.

There are also eight comments in support of the plans.

The plans are due to go before Warwick District Council's planning meeting tonight (Tuesday March 29).

The plans for the relocation of the car park are also part of larger plans for the Warwick Castle site - which also includes a 60-bed hotel on part of the Stratford Road car park.

Plans for the hotel were officially submitted earlier this year and are still going through the planning process.