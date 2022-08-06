Marvin is back with Nikita

Eleven-year-old Marvin took flight around 2pm on Friday July 29, following the afternoon show.

After a long week of following sightings, last night (Friday, August 5) head falconer Chris O’Donnell managed to track down Marvin just before dark in a field off the side of the road in the village of Hellidon.

“Upon our arrival, Marvin flew straight over to see us shouting and calling. He landed on the glove and was pleased to see the van was already full of delicious food for the trip home.”

He added: “Nikita, Marvin’s girlfriend, has been chewing his ear off all morning. We assume he’s been told off for taking a whole week’s holiday without her.

“We are delighted and relieved to have Marvin home and safe and would like to thank everyone for sharing our posts and reporting their sightings. You were an enormous help.”