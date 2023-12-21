Warwick catering company will pay sum to council after ‘widespread mouse infestation’ found in primary school kitchen

The council said the company were made aware of the infestation a month prior to the health protection visit, but continued to trade.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Warwick-based catering company will be paying a sum to a Northamptonshire council after a ‘widespread mouse infestation’ was found in a primary school kitchen.

ABM Catering Ltd, which provides catering services for Green Nortons CE Primary School near Towcester, has agreed to pay full council fees, in lieu of a legal trial, after admitting guilt for failing to follow food hygiene law, following a visit from West Northamptonshire Council Health Protection Officers in 2018.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) said it and ABM Catering Ltd have come to an out of court settlement, with ABM being served with a simple caution – which is an admission of guilt on four offences.

A Warwick-based catering company will be paying a sum to a Northamptonshire council after a ‘widespread mouse infestation’ was found in a primary school kitchen. Photo supplied by West Northamptonshire Council.

Health Protection Officers from WNC (previously South Northants Council) visited the primary school in Towcester following complaints from parents about reported mice sightings in summer 2018.

The officers found evidence of a widespread mouse infestation in the school kitchen, which was being used to prepare and serve food for children.

The council said it also found that ABM were made aware of the infestation a month prior to the health protection visit, but continued to trade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

WNC sought prosecution of ABM on four offences relating to the failure to ensure a safe environment for food preparation, failure to comply with food hygiene standards and failure to implement adequate pest control procedures, alongside failing to register their business.

Despite ABM launching a legal challenge against the council, the court ruled in favour of WNC to dismiss these challenges which resulted in the catering company putting forward an out of court settlement offer.

Cllr David Smith, cabinet member for community safety, engagement and regulatory services at WNC, said: “We are determined to ensure the health, safety and well-being of the children in our schools.

"It is unacceptable that ABM put the health of our children at risk by continuing to serve them food after being made aware of a mouse infestation.