Warwick charity shop celebrates 10 years in the town

A charity shop in Warwick has celebrated 10 years in the town.

The Air Ambulance’s charity store, which is in Market Place, was commended by the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Parminder Singh Birdi, who joined staff and volunteers in celebrating the anniversary.

After opening its doors on August 8 2012, the store – which comprises both new and preloved items – has generated more than £500,000 profit for the charity over the decade, funding more than 250 lifesaving missions.

Staff and volunteers from the Air Ambulance charity shop in Warwick with the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Parminder Singh Birdi. Photo supplied

“It is fantastic to be celebrating our 10th anniversary with our wonderful supporters in the heart of Warwick,” said the charity’s retail area manager, Jayne Botfield.

“The success of our store is vital as the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA) receives no government funding and relies solely on donations from the public and retail income to keep saving lives,” she added.

The Market Place store began its celebrations with a store party with bargains on offer ranging from clothing, accessories, bric-a-brac, books, DVDs and plenty more.

At the party, the Mayor presented the store's manager Claire Murray with a commendation, and presented the dedicated store volunteers with certificates.

The Air Ambulance charity shop in Market Place in Warwick. Photo supplied

Claire said: “The anniversary is a great milestone for the charity, all the staff and incredible volunteers in-store make a huge difference in keeping the charity going.

“Our store is filled with fabulous donations and things to buy, and I really do encourage people to visit us in our celebratory week.”

Over the decade, the store has received over 62,000 bags of donated goods but still needs the continued support of the community for further donations of pre-loved clothing and homeware products, to keep the store generating vital income.

Claire added: “On behalf of the charity, I want to thank the local Warwickshire community for the continued support over the last ten years, and I’d like to thank all our volunteers, who without, this wouldn’t have been possible.”

Thanks to retail funding, the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance crews are available 24/7, 365 days a year, delivering frontline critical care to those who need it most, and will be celebrating its 15th anniversary in service next year.