Warwick charity shop staff and firefighters praised for their quick actions after small fire
Last weekend, damage was spotted at The Children’s Society charity shop in Smith Street.
The charity confirmed a small fire happened last week and the work of Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service and the clean up efforts of staff were praised.
Libby Hall, manager at Warwick’s The Children's Society charity shop said: “We can confirm that a small fire occurred at our charity shop sometime between Thursday evening (October 23) and Friday morning (October 24(.
"Thankfully, no-one was injured, and the fire was quickly extinguished by the local fire service."
"We’re incredibly grateful to the emergency services for their swift response and to our amazing staff and volunteers who worked so hard to clean and restore the shop allowing it to re-open so quickly.
"We'd also like to thank our customers and the local community for their continued support and understanding. "