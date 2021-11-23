Warwick charity that helps vulnerable people is hosting a Christmas fair with a variety of handmade gifts

A charity in Warwick will be hosting a Christmas fair for the people it helps as well as the wider community.

Present hunters can help disadvantaged children and isolated elderly people by buying gifts for friends and loved ones at a the craft fair, which is being run by The Gap on Saturday December 4.

From noon to 4pm local crafters will be selling a variety of handmade gifts at the Oakwood Grove centre, near the Chantry Shops in Spinney Hill.

Some of The Gap's 'knit 'n natterers' members making gifts to sell. Photo supplied

The gifts for sale include art prints, greeting cards, mugs, jewellery, a pom pom emporium, wire tree sculptures, tooth fairy pillows, bags, bunting, animal cushions, wood turned items, crocheted gifts, hand-painted gin and wine glasses, dog bandanas, baubles, cookie jars, teddy bear blankets and more.

There will also be non-alcoholic mulled wine and minced pies at the event.

The Gap’s 'knit ‘n’ natter' members have been knitting Christmas-themed items to sell since September.

Items include; Christmas pudding and snowmen chocolate orange covers, knitted wreaths, and knitted Christmas tree decorations.

Some of the knitted gifts that will be for sale on the day. Photo supplied

The Gap is also running a second-hand book stall.

All money from the Gap stalls and table hire will go to the Warwick charity. In particular, the charity provides low-cost youth clubs for children, including those suffering from disadvantage, and those aged 55 wanting to make new friends and join activites.

Bronwyn Lockham, The Gap Centre co-ordinator, said: “We can’t wait to welcome everyone to our Christmas craft fair, exactly three weeks before Christmas Day.

"It will be a brilliant chance for locals to get together in the festive spirit and buy homemade presents in a Covid-responsible location, which is well-ventilated with hand-sanitising stations.

"We are really looking forward to this Christmas event for the Warwick community.”