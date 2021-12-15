Warwick chip shop and town councillor team up to help those in need

A Warwick chip shop and a town councillor once again teamed up to help those in need.

On Monday (December 13) Cllr Jody Tracey and the team at Spinney Hill Chippy got together to help charity Helping Hands Community Project.

Helping Hands, which is based in Leamington, helps those in need by offering drop in lunches and meals in the evenings which are frequently attending by 40-50 people where

Mr Hussain with Cllr Jody Tracey at Spinney Hill Chip Shop. Photo supplied

they can get a hot meal, soup, or a listening ear.

On Monday the charity evening soup kitchen event was supported by Cllr Tracey as well as the staff and customers of Spinney Hill Chippy.

Mr Hussain, owner of the Spinney Hill Chippy said: “We’ve been aware of the excellent work carried out by the Helping Hands organisation for some time having also helped them previously so when Cllr Tracey asked us to support them again, we were only too pleased.

"We cooked the fish and chips, and Cllr Tracey oversaw delivery and elf and safety”

Cllr Jody Tracey oversaw the delivery to the charity. Photo supplied

Paddy Kirkman, at Helping Hands Community project, said: “At this time of year the kindness of all residents in Warwick District and beyond always astounds us and the fact that this is a team effort from Cllr Tracey, the staff and even customers of the Spinney Hill Chippy is really special when it is so cold outside.

"The visitors and volunteers couldn’t help but smile when one of Santa’s elves delivered supper for us.

"Thank you to Cllr Tracey for arranging this and entering in to the spirt of the season.”

Cllr Tracey added: “This is the second year that the Spinney Hill Chippy, their staff, customers and I have supported Helping Hands after an enforced break last year.

"It is a wonderful Community Project staffed by volunteers that do a great job offering a hand up, not just a handout and to be able to team up again the year is superb.

"They do a great fish and chips at the Spinney Hill Chippy and certainly everyone at the drop in seemed to agree again this year."

If anyone would like to give some of their time and volunteer at Helping Hands they can email: helpinghandsvoulentee[email protected] or pop in to The Lighthouse Charity