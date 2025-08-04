St Mary's Church in Warwick. Photo supplied

A church in Warwick has applied for a new license so it can sell alcohol and host live events.

St Mary’s Church has applied for a Premises Licence, which if granted will allow alcohol to be sold on site as well hosting “regulated entertainment”.

In the application on Warwick District Council’s website, it says the ‘normal opening hours’ would be Monday to Saturday from 11am to midnight and Sunday from 8am to midnight.

If given the license, alcohol would be sold inside the premises Monday to Saturday from 11am to 11pm and Sunday from 12noon to 11pm.

In terms of events, the application also covers indoor plays, films, live music, playing recorded music and dance performances.

Anyone wishing to make comments about the application may do so by writing to the Licensing Authority: Warwick District Council, Town Hall, Parade, Royal Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, CV32 4AT or by emailing: [email protected]

Comments can be made up until August 20.

To view the application search WDCPREM01150 at https://estates7.warwickdc.gov.uk/LicensingPortal/Forms/Search.aspx