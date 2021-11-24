Warwick church is inviting the community to its Christmas carol service

A church in Warwick is inviting the community to a Christmas sing-a-long.

All Saints Church in Emscote will be hosting carol singing on Sunday December 12 at 5pm.

Following last year’s restrictions on indoor entertainment due to the Covid pandemic, the team at the church say they are excited to be able to invite the public to enjoy celebration both indoors and outdoors this year.

Last year's Christmas tree at All Saints Church in Warwick. Photo supplied

Inside will be the music of 'Buddin' Brass', whose band's players range from age six to 76.

A Christingle will then conclude the short walk from inside the church to the big lawn, where there will be window decorations to view along the way to the specially created outdoor stable and Christmas tree.

There will also be a Christmas raffle, chocolate tombola and hot festive refreshments. Tesco’s Superstore in Warwick is supporting this event with contributions.

This is a free event and it is open to all.

Rev Diane Thompson said: “We’re looking forward to one of our most heart-warming events of the year and welcome all to join in the festivities. More the merrier.”

Emily Stuart-White, director of ‘Buddin Brass’ said: “We've waited a long time.

"It’s such a treat to be able to perform again and to help set the tone for the run-up to Christmas.”

Melissa Hazell, community project manager at Tesco Superstore Warwick, added: “We’re proud to continue supporting our local community in any way we can and we’re especially looking forward to attending and singing our hearts out too."