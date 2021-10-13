Warwick church will be unveiling artwork created by school pupils at its family fun day

Emscote Infant School doing artwork. Photo supplied

A church in Warwick will be unveiling artwork by school pupils as part of its family event this weekend, celebrating the natural world.

The free public event will be held on Saturday (October 16), from 2pm to 5pm, and will include the unveiling of the ‘tree of life’, a piece of artwork created by the children of Emscote Infants and All Saints Juniors with renowned Birmingham artist Jake Lever.

Warwickshire Wildlife Trust and Leamington Chamber Orchestra will also be attending and there will be more tree-related activities, a bouncy castle and games, crocus bulbs to plant and refreshments.

Rev Diane Thompson said: “Leading on from the planting of four new trees on St Edith’s Green in the Spring, we wanted to continue to raise awareness of caring for the earth, whilst also providing our wonderful community with a chance to get together again.”

Jake Lever, artist, said: “It has been a privilege to work with both staff and pupils.

"We’ve used recycled materials and sunlight itself to create the tree of life.

"Art has the potential of slowing us down enough to really see the miracle of the natural world that surrounds us.”