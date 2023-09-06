Register
Warwick coffee shop closes just months after opening

The owners said they closed the site suddenly ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 6th Sep 2023, 10:42 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 10:42 BST
A coffee shop in Warwick has closed its door just months after opening.

The Honey Blue cafe, which also has a site in Stratford, opened in Warwick earlier this year in High Street in the former LBK site – formerly the Ask Italian restaurant.

Recently residents noticed the cafe looked as if it had closed down – and yesterday (Tuesday September 5) the owners posted on their Facebook page to confirm the closure.

The post said: “As excited as we were at the beginning we are just as upset that we have to close our doors in Warwick so suddenly due to unforeseen circumstances.

“We have learnt a lot in the past couple of months and we truly appreciate all the love and support we’ve received throughout our journey; unfortunately not every dream ends as planned but we definitely appreciate the opportunity we’ve had in Warwick.

“We are saddened because we had to say goodbye to such a wonderful experience so fast, however we are excited and looking forward to see what Stratford holds for us as we have a lot of exciting plans in preparation.

The former Honey Blue coffee shop site in High Street in Warwick. Photo by Geoff OusbeyThe former Honey Blue coffee shop site in High Street in Warwick. Photo by Geoff Ousbey
The former Honey Blue coffee shop site in High Street in Warwick. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

“We will take a little break to get ourselves back together and after a short holiday we will be back with our famous hot choc menu and some new designs.

“Thank you so much for the patience and all the kindness, the encouraging and supportive DM’s, they mean a lot to us now; we can’t wait to come back stronger than ever.”

