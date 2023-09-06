The owners said they closed the site suddenly ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’.

A coffee shop in Warwick has closed its door just months after opening.

The Honey Blue cafe, which also has a site in Stratford, opened in Warwick earlier this year in High Street in the former LBK site – formerly the Ask Italian restaurant.

Recently residents noticed the cafe looked as if it had closed down – and yesterday (Tuesday September 5) the owners posted on their Facebook page to confirm the closure.

The post said: “As excited as we were at the beginning we are just as upset that we have to close our doors in Warwick so suddenly due to unforeseen circumstances.

“We have learnt a lot in the past couple of months and we truly appreciate all the love and support we’ve received throughout our journey; unfortunately not every dream ends as planned but we definitely appreciate the opportunity we’ve had in Warwick.

“We are saddened because we had to say goodbye to such a wonderful experience so fast, however we are excited and looking forward to see what Stratford holds for us as we have a lot of exciting plans in preparation.

The former Honey Blue coffee shop site in High Street in Warwick. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

“We will take a little break to get ourselves back together and after a short holiday we will be back with our famous hot choc menu and some new designs.