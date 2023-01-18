Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Warwick coffee shop marks the start of 2023 by expanding its premises

An independent Warwick coffee shop has marked the start of 2023 by expanding into the neighbouring premises.

By Kirstie Smith
3 minutes ago

Jack’s Shack opened on Jury Street in Warwick in September 2019.

Read More
Warwick and Leamington to mark Holocaust Memorial Day with poetry, art, musical ...

Last year the coffee shop won a Travellers’ Choice Award from Tripadvisor, ranking it among the top 10 per cent of restaurants in the world.

Most Popular
Jack Linstead and Michelle Matthews, co-owners of Jack's Shack in Jury Street. Photo by Mike Baker

Now, Jack’s Shack has expanded into the neighbouring property on Jury Street, the former Charles Rose Estate Agents.

Jack Linstead, co-owner of Jack's Shack with Michelle Matthews, said: "We're absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to offer our customers the increased seating option.

"It’s a gorgeous space and we’re sure people will love spending time there.

"We are very aware this is difficult times for hospitality, but our expansion really brings a new dimension to the business. It allows those wanting to work from the Shack, families or larger groups to enjoy the Shack experience in more comfort.’

Jacks Shack in Jury Street recently expanded. Photo by Mike Baker
Jacks Shack in Jury Street recently expanded. Photo by Mike Baker
TripAdvisor