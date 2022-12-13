The location of the service was moved last minute due to the weather conditions.

The community in Warwick gathered to remember their lost loved ones at a dedication service at the weekend.

The ‘Lights of Love’ dedication service and carols event, which took place on Sunday (December 11), was moved from the market square to the ballroom at the Town Council’s offices in the Court House in Jury Street.

The last minute location change was made due to the weather conditions.

The Lights of Love dedication service, which was held inside the Court House in Jury Street. Photo supplied

People were met at the Christmas tree in the market square and taken to the Court House by Rotarians, where the Community Band was waiting.

Warwick Mayor, Cllr Parminder Singh Birdi and Warwick Rotary Club President Keith Talbot accompanied by Warwick Town Clerk Jayne Topham, greeted more than a hundred people to the service to dedicate the Lights of Love, which have been hung on the tree in the Market square, commemorating lost loved ones.

A short carol service was led by Rev Jonathon Hearn, Vicar of St Paul’s and readings relating to loss of loved ones were made by the Rotary President, the Mayor, the Town Clerk and Rev Hearn, which were interspersed with carols.

The Lights of Love tree in Warwick town centre. Photo supplied

Warwick Community Band provided music and children from Emscote and All Saints Junior school choir sang at the event.

The tree donated by Barn Close Nurseries, is now covered with cards donated by people remembering loved ones and will be left up until the New Year.

There is still time to make a dedication and if anyone would like to place a card on the tree in the Market Square, there are leaflets in shops around town, or they can fill in the coupon in this week’s Courier.

This can be returned to Warwick Visitor Centre in Castle Street, Warwick Post office, Torreys or Claridges.

A suggested donation for a dedication card is £5 but cards will stay on the tree until January 3.

Names of those remembered will be shown next to the tree, and on the Rotary website: www.warwickrotary.org.uk