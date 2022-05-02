Warwick community centre hosting sessions to help older adults with technology

A Warwick community centre café is launching a new six-week term of one-to-one computer support for older people to help those digitally excluded in a Covid-19 world.

From May 9 at 10.30am to 11.30am, over 55’s can enjoy a drink and overcome anxiety about smart phone and tablets with support at The Gap’s Computer Café at 39 Oakwood Grove in Warwick. The Gap, also known as Warwick Percy Estate Community Projects Ltd, is a charity that hosts many groups and activities.

Those attending can bring along tablets, phones, learn how to improve email and online shopping skills, how to download apps, and how to use Zoom and Facebook.

Computer Café volunteer John Morgan helps Janina Stanway with I.T. Photo supplied

Led by retired volunteers John and Jean Morgan, and assisted by John Radford, the one-on-one teaching sessions help older people, such as grandparents, who have been given tablets and laptops by family but do not know how to use them.

The aim is to help older adults enjoy the benefits of technology to improve their lives and independent living.

The sessions, which are funded by Warwickshire County Council’s mental well-being and resilience fund, are free, including tea and coffee, with an optional £2 donation towards The Gap charity. The first session on 9th May will be an enrolment day.

Jean and John said: “Many older people can be daunted by using computers and connecting to the internet. They worry about pressing the wrong buttons, scams, and their information being stolen.

"As older adults ourselves, we understand that and can guide people through a range of questions and help them to launch safely into a whole new world of technology”.

Participant, Janina Stanway said: “I really enjoy the classes. Jean and John are so helpful and patient. I find coming to the group very useful.

"I will definitely come to the next set of classes as I would like help to use the NHS App.”

The Computer Café is part of The Gap ‘goldies’ programme of weekly activities for the over 55’s.