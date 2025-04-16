Warwick community centre market day heralded a success - now the team is set to host an Easter event

Priory Pools Community Centre trustees Janette Eslick, Viv Bosworth, Amanda Burford with Reverend Canon Angus Aagaard, Rector of St Mary's Church in Warwick Angus Aagaard and the Mayor of Warwick Cllr Dave Skinner (centre). Photo supplied

A market day held to mark the fundraising efforts for a new community centre in Warwick has been heralded a success by the organisers – and now they are set to host an Easter event.

Priory Pools Community Centre (PPCC) held the event as a way to mark raising £1.6million of the £2million fundraising target.

The day was filled with live music, including nearly 200 members of Rock Choir, activities, stalls, and games.

It was also an opportunity for members behind the PPCC to share the plans for the new centre.

The market day. Photo supplied

The team are still fundraising and are hoping that the community will now get involved by buying a raffle ticket or joining their monthly lottery.

Janette Eslick, who organised the event, said: “We hope everyone now understands what an important project this is for Warwick.

"Around 30,000 people are living in Warwick and so many people have already played their part. Imagine if everyone chose to just buy just one of our raffle tickets – we’d be well on our way to making our community centre a reality.

“We would like to thank CJ’s Events for allowing us to take over Warwick market, Pete from PSL Distribution for seamless sound and production and our amazing host Kirsty Leahy.

Packmores Area Residents Group at the market day. Photo supplied

"Our live acts were brilliant throughout the day and all our community fundraising stalls alongside sponsorship from Moore and Tibbits Solicitors together raised over £2,500.

"Thank you to everyone who helped make the day such a success.”

The raffle includes prizes such as: a pair of Gold Circle tickets to ‘The Warwick Session’ of the winner’s choice, a VIP day at Warwick Races for two, an overnight stay for two at Woodland Grange Hotel, a family weekend hamper from Aubrey Allen

Butchers and Coventry City Football Club Tickets

All tickets can be purchased at: www.priorypoolscc.org

The Easter Event

The community centre team will also be hosting an Easter event on Saturday, (April 19) in Lyttelton Road from 11am to 2.30pm.

Attendees will be able to buy a raffle ticket in person.

Amanda Burford, chair of Priory Pools Community Centre who is also treasurer of the local residents’ association, said: “The residents group are organising an Easter egg hunt, and Packmores Community Centre (the small ex-laundry from where The Gap currently run local services) has arranged craft activities, craft stalls, a bouncy castle, a gardening workshop, face painting, food, drinks and much more.

"We are also delighted that Tim from Brink Arts will be running ‘Street Art Workshops’ for teens and you can also see his new mural on the garage facing Priory Park.

“Please do join us anytime from 11am to 2.30pm.”

The workshop, which will see attendees create mini street art in a 30 minute session is open to those from aged 12 up to age 18.

To book a place email: [email protected]

After the workshop, Tim from Brink Arts, will be around to chat about his next project – creating a community mural on the Priory Park railway underpass.

For more information go to: www.priorypoolscc.org or www.facebook.com/PrioryPoolsCommunityCentre