Warwick community invited party as new landlord takes over the helm of town pub

By Kirstie Smith
Published 24th Apr 2025, 16:11 BST
Ben Colvin at the Wild Boar in Warwick. Photo suppliedBen Colvin at the Wild Boar in Warwick. Photo supplied
Ben Colvin at the Wild Boar in Warwick. Photo supplied
The community in Warwick is being invited to a ‘pub warming party’ after a new landlord has taken over the helm at one of the town’s watering holes.

Ben Colvin, who has more than 20 years hospitality experience, has taken the reins of The Wild Boar in Lakin Road.

A ‘pub warming party’ is due to be held at the pub on Sunday May 4, where there will be a free hog roast.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The landlord said he aims to “preserve the pub's unique charm while introducing thoughtful, exciting changes that bring people together”.

Ben said: "I've always believed the best pubs feel like home.

"That's what I want to create here – a welcoming space for everyone: families, dog walkers, neighbours, and visitors alike."

A ‘pub tapas’ menu will be launched later in May and Ben said there are plans to collaborate with local farms as well as hosting live music nights and more community-led events.

Ben said: "This isn't just my pub – it's ours. I'm always open to ideas from the community about how we can make The Wild Boar even better."

In the summer months, the pub will also be hosting food trucks and guest chefs.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice