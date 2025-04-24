Warwick community invited party as new landlord takes over the helm of town pub
Ben Colvin, who has more than 20 years hospitality experience, has taken the reins of The Wild Boar in Lakin Road.
A ‘pub warming party’ is due to be held at the pub on Sunday May 4, where there will be a free hog roast.
The landlord said he aims to “preserve the pub's unique charm while introducing thoughtful, exciting changes that bring people together”.
Ben said: "I've always believed the best pubs feel like home.
"That's what I want to create here – a welcoming space for everyone: families, dog walkers, neighbours, and visitors alike."
A ‘pub tapas’ menu will be launched later in May and Ben said there are plans to collaborate with local farms as well as hosting live music nights and more community-led events.
Ben said: "This isn't just my pub – it's ours. I'm always open to ideas from the community about how we can make The Wild Boar even better."