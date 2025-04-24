Warwick community invited party as new landlord takes over the helm of town pub

Ben Colvin at the Wild Boar in Warwick. Photo supplied

The community in Warwick is being invited to a ‘pub warming party’ after a new landlord has taken over the helm at one of the town’s watering holes.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Colvin, who has more than 20 years hospitality experience, has taken the reins of The Wild Boar in Lakin Road.

A ‘pub warming party’ is due to be held at the pub on Sunday May 4, where there will be a free hog roast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The landlord said he aims to “preserve the pub's unique charm while introducing thoughtful, exciting changes that bring people together”.

Ben said: "I've always believed the best pubs feel like home.

"That's what I want to create here – a welcoming space for everyone: families, dog walkers, neighbours, and visitors alike."

A ‘pub tapas’ menu will be launched later in May and Ben said there are plans to collaborate with local farms as well as hosting live music nights and more community-led events.

Ben said: "This isn't just my pub – it's ours. I'm always open to ideas from the community about how we can make The Wild Boar even better."

In the summer months, the pub will also be hosting food trucks and guest chefs.