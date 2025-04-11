Warwick community invited to attend annual town meeting

The Court House in Warwick. Photo supplied

Residents in Warwick are being invited to attend the annual town meeting which is being held next week.

The Annual Town Meeting of Warwick Town Council will be held in the Ballroom at The Court House in Jury Street in Warwick on Monday April 14 at 6pm.

The Mayor of Warwick, Councillor David Skinner, is inviting all residents to attend, where they can hear reports being given from the council and organisations within the community.

At the meeting there will also be the opportunity for residents to ask questions to councillors and organisations.