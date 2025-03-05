Warwick community invited to contribute to VE Day project in the town

Residents in Warwick are being invited to contribute to a VE Day project being put together in the town.

The team at the Visitor Information Centre, which is inside the Court House in Jury Street, are appealing to residents for support in their upcoming community project to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War – known as Victory in Europe Day (VE Day) – which happened on May 8, 1945.

The team at the centre are putting together a display called “Victory 80 – Warwick Remembers” and are asking for residents and organisations to submits photos of the following:

Themselves or loved ones on VE/VJ Day – taking part in a celebration, street party and so on.

Wartime in Warwick in general.

Warwick residents who had taken part in the Second World War, whether military or civil, in their uniforms.

Warwick’s victory parade.

Ashley Garrison-Brown, who works at the visitor centre, said: “The team are also trying to capture the spirit of the time by encouraging residents to complete one of their bunting colouring sheets, which are available at the visitor centre, to be used to decorate the inside of the centre.

"We are aware that any photographs belonging to you are precious family ones so we would be happy to scan them in or you can send via email to [email protected] by no later than April 18.”

The VE Day display will then run from May 3 and the Visitor Information Centre is open seven days a week.