Warwick community invited to join Holocaust Memorial Day service

A previous Holocaust Memorial Day held by the war memorial in Warwick. Photo supplied

Members of the community in Warwick are being invited to join a service marking Holocaust Memorial Day.

The town has a proud tradition of marking Holocaust Memorial Day every year on January 27 with a civic ceremony led by the Mayor with involvement of local schools and residents.

Warwick join towns, cities and schools all over the world in spending some moments remembering the victims and horror of genocides and holocausts over the last century.

Last year ceremonies and acts of remembrance have had to be done differently due to the lockdown restrictions.

This year the short public event will be back by the War Memorial in Church Street, starting at 11am.

It is a street event and everyone is welcome.

Dave Sternberg, one of the organisers, said: "Schools in Warwick have been a wonderful part of our local remembrance by doing special activities in school, and joining others on the day to read a poem or piece of writing whilst a wreath is laid to remember the millions of Jews murdered in the Nazi Holocaust and the millions of people killed in more recent genocides in Rwanda, Cambodia, Bosnia, Darfur and other places.