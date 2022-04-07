Warwick community invited to take part in Easter trail around the town - which is helping fund a primary school's sensory garden

A Warwick primary school friends group have organised an Easter trail around the town for the community.

Friends of Coten End Primary School with support from Warwick Market Hall Museum have planned the ‘dino detectives’ trail to help raise funds for the school’s new sensory garden.

The friends group also organised a similar event in the town last year.

The Friends of Coten End School have teamed up with the Market Hall Museum to host an Easter trail around the town centre. The trail will be raising money towards the school's new sensory garden

The family Easter trail is open to the community and will take people around 11 of the independent businesses and local attractions in the town.

Participants will need to use the trail map to find the ‘dino eggs’. Along the way, they have to will solve the riddles and challenges to unlock the numbers, which all add up to a code.

‘Dino eggs’ have been hidden both inside and outside some of the businesses/attractions in Warwick.

The trail is available to complete between April 8 and April 23 (excluding Good Friday April 15, Sundays and Mondays).

All eggs featuring in the trail have been creatively designed by Coten End children with their Year 6 House Captains choosing the 11 winning designs out of 175 entries.

All money raised from the trail will help fund the new sensory garden at Coten End, which is due to be developed in September.

Vicky Hunt, a Friends of Coten End volunteer, said: “It’s always fun arranging events for Coten End and it’s been lovely working with some of the wonderful independent businesses that Warwick offers.

"We hope that this year’s Easter trail is enjoyed by lots of children who all manage to crack the code.”

At the end of the trail children can head to the café inside the Warwick Market Hall Museum, which is in Market Place to collect their prize.

All children will receive one Easter egg with there also being allergen alternative options also available to choose from.

Tickets for the trail can be purchased online or direct from Warwick Museum, however they are limited so it is recommend that those wishing to take part, purchase them in advance to secure an Easter egg.

Mrs Sarah Sheepy, Headteacher of Coten End Primary Schoo l, said: “Following on from the success of last year’s egg hunt, I am delighted that it has returned bigger and better.

“The children’s egg designs were incredibly creative and it will be lovely for everyone to hunt for them round our beautiful town.

"This is a wonderful community event with the added bonus of raising funds for our garden project”

Victoria Goodall-Barber, visitor services and operations officer, added: “Here at the museum we love dinosaurs, and we are egg-cited to be involved in this

Warwick town trail which offers fun for all of the family this half-term.

"Trails will be available to purchase online or from the museum with all proceeds going to Friends of Coten End who work hard to support a local school and the community.”