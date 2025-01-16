Warwick community thanked for backing Christmas lights fundraising
2024 marked the second year that Warwick Town Council raised money for more Christmas lights for the town.
Businesses were able to take part with sponsorship and throughout the year various fundraising activities were held to help raise funds.
George Palmer, finance and communications officer at Warwick Town Council, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to all local businesses who sponsored Warwick’s Christmas Lights 2024.
"We also want to say a special thank you to our local community for support our fundraising campaign and allowing Warwick to have the most Christmas lights ever.
“Our aim was to light up Warwick town centre and encourage residents and visitors to Warwick and support our local economy over the festive period.
“Sponsorship packages for 2025 will be launched in the spring – if anyone is interested in sponsoring or helping to fundraise for Warwick’s Christmas Lights please email me at: [email protected]”