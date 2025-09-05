Warwick community wardens given additional powers to help tackle antisocial behaviour

By Kirstie Smith
Published 5th Sep 2025, 12:04 BST
Some community wardens in Warwick have now been given additional powers to help tackle antisocial behaviour.

Warwickshire Police said the powers allow them to seize alcohol or tobacco from minors – and require wardens to get names and addresses from people suspected of committing antisocial behaviour.

Wardens will need to be accredited by Warwickshire Police under the Community Safety Accreditation Scheme (CSAS) before they can make use of the powers.

Those who don’t comply with a request from an accredited community warden would be committing an offence under the Police Reform Act 2002 and could be arrested by police.

Community Wardens in Warwick have been given additional powers to help tackle antisocial behaviour. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Policeplaceholder image
Marianne Rolfe, head of community protection at Warwick District Council, said: “This is a welcome step for the community wardens.

"They are already recognised as a reassuring and supportive presence across our district and these new powers will enable them to provide increased support to our police colleagues, as we work collectively to keep our communities safer for residents and visitors.”

