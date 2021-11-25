Warwick Court Leet joins in festive fun with Christmas tree creation

Ann Lettis (left) and Sue Glassborow (right) next to the Warwick Court Leet Christmas Tree. Photo supplied

Members of the Warwick Court Leet have joined in the festive fun by creating a Christmas tree for the town's annual Christmas Tree Festival.

'The Court Leet Christmas Tree Ladies' have created the tree for the annual festival, which takes place inside St Mary's Church.

The Warwick Court Leet Grants committee also provided a grant to help with the project.

During Lockdown, Sue Glassborow developed designs and individual kits for the 68 handmade decorations on the tree.

The members - Gail Warrington, Janet Honoraty, Sue Atkinson, Mo Sutherland, Ann Lettis, Jean Fletcher, Sue Glassborow and Gill Fletcher - learnt new sewing skills and supporting each other to make all the decorations.

On display on the tree are Warwick hearts, Court Leet baubles, as well as decorations representing Officers and Jurors of the Court.