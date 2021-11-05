Warwick Court Leet meets in-person for the first time in two years for its annual meeting

Bailiff, Juror Mark Robertson (left) and Low Bailiff, Juror Alan Lettis. Photo supplied

The Warwick Court Leet met in-person for the first time in two years for its annual meeting last week.

On October 28, the 467th Annual Meeting of Warwick Court Leet was held at the Court House in Jury Street.

During the pandemic, meetings had been taking place via Zoom due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The meeting was opened by the Lord of the Leet, the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington.

Juror Mark Robertson, previously Low Bailiff, was sworn in as Bailiff and Juror Alan Lettis was elected and sworn in as Low Bailiff.

The Court also welcomed six new members, Jurors Margaret Garton, James Glassborow, Steven Nemeth, Peter Round, Jennifer Worrall, and Richard Warren who were all sworn in on the evening.

Warwick Court Leet, or as it is formally known “The Court Leet of the Worshipful Town Mayor and Chief Burgesses of Warwick” was founded in 1554 and consists of a Jury of 12 Burgesses (upright citizens) plus 12 assistants, to aid the Steward (the town clerk) and the town council in the running of the town of Warwick.