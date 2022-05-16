Warwick Court Leet raises a toast to iconic town building with a cheque to help with its restoration

The cheque was handed to the Master of the Lord Leycester Hospital, Dr Heidi Meyer, by the Bailiff of Warwick Court Leet, Mark Robertson, and witnessed by representatives of the Brethren of Lord Leycester Hospital and the members of the Court Leet social committee who organised and ran the festival. Photo by Becky Clarke

Warwick’s historic Court Leet has presented one of the town’s iconic building a cheque to help with its refurbishment project.

Last Thursday (May 12) a cheque for £4,953.36 handed to the Master of the Lord Leycester Hospital, Dr. Heidi Meyer, by the Bailiff of Warwick Court Leet, Mark Robertson, and witnessed by representatives of the Brethren of Lord Leycester Hospital and the members of the Court Leet social committee.

The money was raised through the Lord Leycester Hospital beer and cider festival that was held in February, and organised by Warwick Court Leet.

The money will be put towards the on-going refurbishment project at the hospital.

The Court Leet also organises a summer beer, cider and music festival, which raises money for local good causes, and the Warwick Classic Car Show.