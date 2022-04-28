Warwick cyclist gears up for charity bike ride that pays tribute to WWII Dambusters after being inspired by his grandfather's RAF role during the war

A cyclist from Warwick is gearing up to take on a charity bike ride which pays tribute to the Dambuster in the Second World War

On Saturday May 14, Simon Storey will be taking on the Dambusters Ride, which is a fundraiser organised by the RAF Benevolent Fund, the RAF’s leading welfare charity.

The Dambusters Ride pays tribute to the Dambusters, members of the RAF's 617 Squadron who were assembled to bomb three dams in Germany's Ruhr Valley on the night of May 16 to 17 1943 – also known as Operation Chastise.

On May 14, Simon Storey from Warwick, will be taking on the Dambusters Ride, a cycle fundraiser organised by the RAF Benevolent Fund, the RAF’s leading welfare charity. Photo supplied

It was a risky raid, dropping the revolutionary bouncing bomb at low level, and the cost was high. Of 133 aircrew who left, 53 were killed and 3 became prisoners of war.

This year’s event marks 79 years since the operation was carried out.

Simon, 45, was inspired to sign up for the ride as his grandfather worked in the RAF as ground crew during World War II.

Additionally, Simon’s father’s favourite film was 1955 British epic The Dam Busters and passed on his interest in the war to his son.

Joining him on his fundraiser will be Simon’s friends Struan Marshall, Craig Pattison, Chris Taylor, Bob Barba and Harry Bromage, who are from different parts of the country.

Simon and his friends take on cycling challenges every couple of years, and have raised more than £35,000 for various charities over the last 10 years.

These challenges include cycling from coast to coast at the thinnest, widest and longest points of Great Britain; cycling between five countries and five capital cities in five days; cycling from London to Paris and back again in 48 hours; and a 185 mile cycle trip from the top and bottom of Wales in a day, including 16,000 ft of climbing.

Simon said: “The work the RAF Benevolent Fund does is fantastic and we feel inspired to help raise money so that the charity can continue helping out amazing RAF personnel, veterans and their families.”

Simon and his friends take on cycling challenges every couple of years. This include cycling from London to Paris and back again in 48 hours. Photo supplied

The Dambusters Ride consists of two elements: a virtual ride on May 7 to 8 and a heritage ride taking place in Lincolnshire on Saturday May 14.

For more information and to register for the Dambusters Ride, go to: rafbf.org/ride

To donate to Simon’s fundraising page go to: https://rafbf.enthuse.com/pf/simon-storey

The RAF Benevolent Fund provides financial, emotional, and practical assistance to serving and retired RAF personnel and their families. This includes grants to help with financial difficulty, free memberships for Headspace, Airplay youth clubs, and more.

Lisa Hunt, regional fundraiser at the RAF Benevolent Fund, added: “The Dambusters Ride was an enormous success in 2021, raising nearly £200,000 for the Fund.

"We want this year’s event to be even bigger, so we’re calling on our supporters and any eager cyclists to join the 2022 challenge.