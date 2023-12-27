Warwick district community helps support organisations tackling 'holiday hunger' this festive season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The community in and around the Warwick district have rallied to support good causes this festive season.

Earlier this year, Morrisons in Leamington hosted a ‘festive fill a bay’ challenge to help give community groups support with ‘holiday hunger’.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year, Morrisons in Leamington hosted a ‘festive fill a bay’ challenge to help give community groups support with holiday hunger. Customers were asked to pick something from the shopping list and donate it after their shop. Through their donations, shoppers have helped support the LWS Night Shelter, Packmores Community Centre, Brunswick Hub, the Chase Meadow Community Centre and Young People First this Christmas. Pictured is Morrisons Community Champion Alex Pearson with the two trolleys donated by the supermarket. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

Customers were asked to pick something from the shopping list and donate it after their shop.

Through their donations, shoppers have helped support the LWS Night Shelter, Packmores Community Centre, Brunswick Hub, the Chase Meadow Community Centre and Young People First this Christmas.

Alex Pearson, Morrisons community champion, said: “We know how hard Christmas is and the fact we can support people in need all year round is amazing.

"We are so lucky to have great support from our community once again.

Earlier this year, Morrisons in Leamington hosted a ‘festive fill a bay’ challenge to help give community groups support with holiday hunger. Customers were asked to pick something from the shopping list and donate it after their shop. Through their donations, shoppers have helped support the LWS Night Shelter, Packmores Community Centre, Brunswick Hub, the Chase Meadow Community Centre and Young People First this Christmas. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We as a business donated two trolleys of food to the rallies to make sure those in need have food in the cupboards.

"Our customers go above and beyond. I feel these work well as it’s nice to get what the food pantries need and then donate it directly to the community group.

"I’m very lucky to have an amazing management team and great community who support us on all our events.

“The events saw the Mayor of Leamington, the Deputy Mayor of Warwick and councillors supporting the food rally which was a huge success and all food has gone to families in the community to support them this Christmas.”