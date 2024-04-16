Warwick District Council is once again joining No Mow May - and encouraging residents to join in

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warwick District Council is once again taking part in No Mow May and is encouraging residents to also join.

The council said it was taking part again after after “having had the time to reflect on and resolve the issues encountered last year”.

Why is the council committed to No Mow May?

Warwick District Council is once again taking part in 'No Mow May'. Photo supplied by Warwick District Council

The council declared an Ecological Emergency in 2022 and last week agreed a new programme of actions which it said will guide the council in “creating a district that is rich in nature by halting biodiversity loss and putting nature on a path to recovery, with a particular focus on the council’s own land and operations”.

A part of this programme is to support No Mow May.

What’s new?

Last year was the first time the council supported the initiative and it says that feedback received from residents has been used to guide the initiative this year.

This year there will be a change to the way highway verges are managed to maintain visibility.

Council housing estates, children’s play areas, sports pitches and cemeteries will be excluded and the council will continue to mow these locations.

What does the council say?

Cllr Will Roberts, portfolio holder for neighbourhood services, said: “Participating in No Mow May is an important part of our Biodiversity Action Programme and despite the heavy rainfall affecting our grass cutting already this year, we are fully committed to going ahead with it and have the support of our colleagues at Warwickshire County Council.

“Last year was very much a learning curve and I want to reassure residents that we have listened to their feedback and will be doing things differently this year.

“Allowing grass and wildflowers to grow unbothered for a month creates habitats and food sources for early-season pollinators when other flowers are scarce.

"I hope residents will support and create their own No Mow May areas. This is not only an opportunity to support pollinators, but also learn more about our local biodiversity.”