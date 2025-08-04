Warwick District Council passes motion relating to response to humanitarian crisis in Gaza and West Bank

Concerns from residents and vigils taking place in towns across the area have prompted Warwick District Councillors to consider and pass a motion calling for action to be taken to demand an immediate end to violence in Gaza and the West Bank and for unrestricted access to be given to UN agencies to provide humanitarian aid.

The motion, which was put forward by Councillor Sam Jones (Green, Warwick All Saints and Woodloes), and seconded by Councillor Richard Dickson (Lib Dem, Kenilworth St Johns) ‘requests that the leader of the council writes to local MPs to draw their attention to calls by residents, community groups and Warwick University’s Student Staff Solidarity Network and campus trade unions demanding they take all actions available to them to manifest an immediate end to violence in Gaza and the West Bank - including East Jerusalem - unrestricted humanitarian access by UN agencies, a full lifting of the blockade and the recognition of the State of Palestine by the UK Government’.