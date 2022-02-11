Warwick District Council' s Cabinet have agreed unanimously to recommended to freeze the council’s share of tax collected from residents for the 2022/23 financial year.

Subject to approval at the budget-setting council meeting on February 23, the tax paid by a band D household will remain at £176.86 for the coming year.

Council Tax helps fund the provision of services, such as waste and recycling collections, street cleaning, maintenance of parks and public spaces, environmental health, licensing, planning and community protection.

A council tax freeze recommended for Warwick District Council's part of the bill but residents could still see bills rise

According to Warwick District Council, Warwickshire County Council, Warwickshire Police and many town and parish councils are increasing their tax again this year, so while the Warwick District Council’s share is frozen, residents will still see an increase in their total bill.

The leader of Warwick District Council, Cllr Andrew Day said: “The pandemic continues to have a significant impact on all our finances.

"Setting this budget has presented some tough challenges, and I’m especially pleased that we’ve been able to provide for an excellent level of service, while also continuing active support for our communities and maintaining an ambitious recovery programme.”

“Freezing our Council Tax is just one of a number of measures we’re taking to address the financial squeeze many of us will experience over the year ahead.