Warwick district councillors elect new chairman for the year

The new chairman of Warwick District Council has been selected.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the annual meeting of the council on May 14, outgoing chairman Councillor Robert Margrave handed the chain of office to Councillor Naveen Tangri.

Cllr Tangri has represented Leamington Brunswick since 2019, and was acknowledged by Councillor Ian Davison as an active member of the community and a champion for equality and diversity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a great honour and privilege to be elected as chairman of Warwick District Council”, said Cllr Tangri.

Councillor Naveen Tangri, the new chairman of Warwick District Council. Photo by Warwick District Council

“I would like to give thanks to my fellow councillors for supporting my nomination to this role, and I look forward to both chairing meetings of the council, and representing the council and the district at civic and community events this coming year.”

Cllr Tangri has chosen to support The Myton Hospices and Brunswick Hub for his charities this year.

At the same meeting, Councillor Pam Redford (Cubbington & Leek Wootton) was elected as vice-chair.