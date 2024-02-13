Warwick district residents invited to bike tagging event in Leamington
Residents across the Warwick district are being invited to attend a bike tagging event this weekend.
The event has been organised by the team at Morrisons in Leamington and Warwickshire Police officers in Leamington.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Residents will be able to take their bike along to the free session on Sunday (February 18) from 1pm to 3pm.
The event is open to anyone with a bike, who can attend and get a unique tag, which will then be registered onto the police system – meaning if it was stolen it can be given back to its owner if found.
Alex Pearson, Morrisons community campion, said: “This is a great chance to get your bikes marked up and have it safe.”
The event is weather dependant so those intending to go should check the Morrisons Leamington Spa Community Facebook for updates at: https://www.facebook.com/morrisonsleamingtonspacommunity