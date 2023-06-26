Warwick district residents invited to take part in event to celebrate 75 years of the NHS

Residents in the Warwick district are being invited to take part in an event to celebrate 75 years of the NHS.

Following on from a successful event in 2018 to celebrate the NHS’s 70th birthday, Matt Western - MP for Warwick and Leamington - is organising for 75 constituents to come together to mark 75 years of the NHS, calling the event ‘Born in the NHS - 75 at 75: celebrating the NHS’ 75th Birthday’.

The event will feature 75 local people, each born in one of the 75 years since the NHS was founded in 1948. The MP is calling for people in Warwick, Leamington, Whitnash and surrounding villages to get in touch with him to take part in the event on July 8.

On the anniversary, Matt Western said: “It feels more important than ever to highlight all our fantastic NHS have done for so many of our community over the past 75 years. During the pandemic, they worked tirelessly to keep us safe and are now working under immense pressure.

Residents celebrated the NHS’s 70th birthday in 2018

"To get 75 constituents together who have been born every year since the NHS was founded is a visible reminder of everything the NHS have done for us over the past decades.

"If you were born into the NHS anytime from 1948 up to present day in 2023 and would like to be involved, please do get in touch with me at [email protected] with your name, address and date of birth.

"I’m particularly interested in any parents nominating themselves and any toddlers and children to cover the recent years!”