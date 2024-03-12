Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Councillors have approved a 30 per cent rise in taxi fares across the district of Warwick despite discomfort over such a large hike in one go.

Warwick District Council sets the maximum rates for Hackney carriages – taxis that can be hailed without notice as opposed to private hire vehicles which must be booked – in its area and they have not changed since 2014.

The current daytime rate – 6am until 10pm – is £3.40 for the first 700 yards, 20p per 100 yards after that and 10p per 30 seconds waiting.

It is 50 per cent higher for five or more passengers in the day or for fares between 10pm and 6am.

A third tariff for five or more passengers between 10pm and 6am is double the day rate.

National data compares local authorities based on the cost of a trip of two miles taken in daytime hours.

At £6, Warwick District is among the 50 cheapest areas nationally with all neighbouring councils charging more following reviews within the past two years.

That would increase to £7.65 from May 2024 under the new plan, making Warwick the second-most expensive council locally behind Coventry.

A consultation with operators showed all bar one respondent felt the fares needed to go up.

Almost half recommended a 40-50 per cent increase and almost a quarter said the rise needed to be between 30 and 40 per cent with many comments that the review had been left for too long, sentiments echoed by Warwick District Council’s Licensing and Regulatory Committee this week.

Councillor Dominic Harrison (Green, Warwick Myton & Heathcote) said: “It was recognised that is about 2.7 per cent year-on-year which isn’t a lot, and the responses (from the operators) were interesting.

“It is getting that balance… but 30 per cent is still 30 per cent, it is quite an increase. Was consideration given to a staged increase, phased over a couple of years recognising that there has been that delay since the last increase?

“Also, can you give any comment on why there has been this lengthy period? What was the reason for it being that long and how will that be avoided going forward?”

Lead officer Rachael Russell replied: “We did look at perhaps doing 10 per cent and maybe coming back again but the results from the trade, like you say, they ranged from not wanting an increase right up to 50 per cent, so it was finding that balance.

“I appreciate what you are saying about the 10 years. We are at £6 for a two-mile fare in the day, at the time it was quite a significant increase, we did jump quite high.

“Since then neighbouring authorities have increased. I have been in post since 2021, we haven’t been petitioned by the trade as such but as laid out in the report, we feel it is probably appropriate to ask the trade every 18 months.

“We definitely don’t want to leave it another ten years, absolutely not, I acknowledge that.”

The committee agreed to the changes with a note to council officers – the paid professionals that run services day to day – “to make the reasons behind the increase clear in any communications on social media”.

