Warwick district's unsung heroes recognised for their work in the community

Left to right, back row: Anthony Britton, Jennifer Heath, Margaret Begg, Gian Clare, Dawid Kozlowski, Cllr Naveen Tangri, Cllr Pam Redford (vice chairman of Warwick District Council), Jane Knight, Andrew Emm, and Carole Sleight. Left to right, front row: Julie Brown, Bridget Halpin, Michael Coker, and Margaret Rushton. Photo supplied by Warwick District Council

Unsung heroes in the Warwick district have been recognised for their work in the community by being presented with awards.

Warwick District Council held a reception and awards event on October 3 at the Royal Pump Rooms in Leamington.

Earlier in the year, the council announced that for the first time it would be awarding Freedom of the District and Alderman or Alderwoman status to members of the community.

Margaret Kite receives her Freewoman of the District award with representatives from the many charities she has supported. Photo supplied by The Myton Hospices.

The awards are part of Warwick District Council’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

Three former councillors were awarded Alderman and Alderwoman status, and 12 individuals were awarded Freeman and Freewoman of the District.

Freedom of the District

“Freedom of the District” is an honorary title showing a mark of distinction upon the person whom the council wishes to honour.

The Freedom itself carries no privilege but reflects the “eminence of the person on whom it is conferred on as recognition of significant and valuable services rendered to the district by that person”.

The individuals who received the Freedom of the District award were:

• Jon Holmes – for 50 years’ service to Warwick District Council, Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, improving green spaces and biodiversity

• Jennifer Heath – for work with Whitnash Youth Club, Dementia Café and Chatternatters

• Dawid Kolowski – for work with Humanitarian Aid and local cultural events

• Gian Clare – for work with the United Nations Association

• Richard Philips – festival director of Leamington Music (retired)

• Anthony Britton – from the Pam Britton Trust for Dementia and The Little Pocket book of Support

• Margaret Rushton – from the Leamington History Group

• Carole Sleight – for work in arts and community engagement

• Margaret Kite – for 30 years of volunteer work for local charities

• Andrew Emm – for work with volunteer groups at Dale Street Methodist Church

• Bridget Halpin – who is a Girlguiding volunteer

• Julie Brown – who is a Girlguiding volunteer

Alderman/Alderwoman of the District

The status of Alderman/Alderwoman is also an honorary title from the council for any former councillor who, in the opinion of the council, has rendered “eminent services to the Authority”.

This award recognises the specific achievements of former councillors and the contribution they made to the growth and development of the district, or the impact on the community.

The past councillors who received the Alderman/Alderwoman of the District were:

• Alderman Margaret Begg - 23 years as district councillor from March 1984 to 2007

• Alderman Michael Coker - 39 years as district councillor from May 1976 to May 1995 and May 1999 to 2019, and 49 years total as councillor including time as a town councillor

• Alderwoman Jane Knight - 16 years as district councillor from May 2003 – May 2019

Councillor Naveen Tangri, chairman of Warwick District Council said: “It is an honour and a privilege to have awarded these exceptional individuals with the recognition they so thoroughly deserve.

“These are individuals that have worked tirelessly for the betterment of their community over the decades, and it is only fitting that as part of this council’s 50th anniversary celebrations that we acknowledge those who have done socmuch to ensure our communities thrive.”