Warwick family bring back their much-loved 'Halloween House' for causes close to their hearts

A family in Warwick is bringing back its 'Halloween House' event to help raise money for causes close to their hearts.

James and Laura Maclellan will be turning their home in Hathaway Drive, in the Woodloes, into a Halloween-themed house on October 31 for the sixth year.

Last year's event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Maclellan family are hosting their Halloween House again this year. Photo supplied

There will also be mulled wine, hot chocolate and sausages in a bun for sale on the night. There will also be people handing out sweets for the children.

The family are raising money for two causes through the event - Team Ethan and the Harriet Davies Trust.

James and Laura started Team Ethan to help raise money for necessary equipment and items their son Ethan who has a rare genetic disorder.

The Harriet Davies Trust is a charity that helps children with disabilities and their families enjoy a seaside holiday by providing adapted properties.

Ethan Maclellan. Photo supplied

The Maclellan family have featured in The Courier many times over the last few years, from telling the story of their son Ethan to taking on challenges and events to help raise money for essential equipment he needs.

Last year James and Laura managed to get a diagnosis for Ethan - after waiting for four years.

"It’s a genetic condition which mostly affects boys - it’s one in 850,000 so very rare and the the side effects are self mutilation, kidney stones and high Uric acid levels.

The Maclellan family are hosting their Halloween House again this year. Photo supplied

"It was a shock but we have realised that it doesn’t change Ethan and we just take every day as it comes

"Ethan has also just started having seizures so has been diagnosed with epilepsy. With his first seizure he had to be ventilated and transferred to stoke hospital and had since had seven more serious seizures but not needed to be ventilated so that’s good.

"We are hoping once his medication is increased then we can manage it at home.

"Despite all this, Ethan is a joy to be around and anyone he meets he touches their heart with his big lovely smile

"Ethan has a hard life but takes it all in his stride and when he’s well he’s such a happy little boy with his contagious belly laugh and his big smile.

"Ethan attends Evergreen specialist school in Warwick and really loves and enjoys it.

"As Ethan grows he will need more specialist equipment to help with his development physically and mentally, so this is why we are doing this fundraising night to help make his life more comfortable and supported.

"We have been on holiday with the Harriet Davies Trust twice and they are a fantastic charity.

"We would find it amazingly difficult to go away if there weren’t houses like these adapted for children like Ethan, their family story about their daughter Harriet also touched our hearts knowing that she wanted children with additional needs to be able to go to the seaside and enjoy it as much as she used to.

"They are a small charity and as all small charities, they do need lots of support."